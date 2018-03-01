USA-led 2026 World Cup bid reportedly in jeopardy; Sunil Gulati responds

The United States' joint bid with Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, appears to be in jeopardy to lose out to Morocco's bid, according to ESPN. Here's everything you need to know:

What's the latest?

According to the ESPN report, support for the USA-led bid isn't as good as some thought it would be, with some projected voting totals having Morocco actually in the lead, with the majority of support in the Asian, African and south American federations.

Other soccer officials have said that the North American bid is likely still in the lead but that the lead might be tighter than expected, the ESPN report also said.

What do we know about Morocco's bid?

For this Morocco bid, there isn't a lot out there when it comes to specific bid details.

The bid is being headed by Moulay Hafid Elalamy, a businessman and politician, according to Maghreb Arabe Press. And as The National points out, Morocco has six stadiums that surpass 45,000, complying with FIFA's requirements, and there is a plan to build more, including Grande Stade de Casablanca, a venue set to be completed by 2024 and is expected to seat 100,000 fans.

One logical concern is the size of Morocco though, as the United States is 22 times bigger. Remember, this will be the first 48-team World Cup, so having co-hosts seems more appropriate than a single country bid to handle, not to mention the number of big cities North American has in comparison to Morocco.

But don't forget, Sepp Blatter supports Morocco.

World Cup 2026: Co-Hosting rejected by FIFA after 2002 (also applied in 2010 and 2018). And now: Morocco would be the logical host! And it is time for Africa again! #Fifa #CAF #@FIFAWorldCup — Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) February 22, 2018

When will the vote take place?

The FIFA Congress that will decide the vote will take place on May 11.

How does the voting work?

You need 104 votes out of the 207 member nations other than the four nations up for consideration to cast a vote in your favor in order to win.

What is U.S. Soccer saying?

Former U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati, who is still spearheading the bid as the chairman of the bid committee after stepping down as president, acknowledged Morocco's contention.

"We've never taken anything for granted in this process," Gulati told ESPN. "We understand that in a competitive election -- and that's what this is -- a lot of different things go into a decision."

CBS Sports reached out to U.S. Soccer to find out the level of concern within the federation when it comes to the bid, and were told that Gulati's quotes "hit right tone and feel" within U.S. Soccer.

How big of a blow would it be for the North American bid to lose?

It would be massive, not just because of the economic impact, but the general feeling was that this bid would win in the end. It is still possible, but the fact that some feel Morocco may win is a big concern for what this tournament could mean to this country, financially and in the sporting sense.