Sunday's United States vs. Mexico match in the Concacaf Nations League final was one for the ages. It had everything you wanted, unless you're a Mexico fan, and it also had some stuff we could have down without. From the exciting play and emotional moments to the unwarranted violence and object-throwing from spectators, fans were treated to 120 minutes, some penalty kicks, five goals and a whole bunch of craziness.

When the dust settled, the USMNT had a 3-2 win and one of the nation's best victories ever against a bitter rival. Here are the five wildest moments from Sunday night's affair.

5. A bird? A plane? Just Weston

Some fans were surprised to see Weston McKennie jump up like he did on all those corners. Did we all forget his first ever Champions League goal for Schalke? This dude is a monster in the air. Three times in the match he was able to be the man in the air to cause danger, and twice it led to a USMNT goal. There was the first corner that hit off the post and fell to Gio Reyna for the equalizer in the first half, then there was the one Memo Ochoa somehow saved off the line.

Finally, there was his clutch header goal late in regulation to force extra time.

4. Escalation begins after hit on Horvath

There were a lot of physical moments between the two teams, but things really started to get dirty in the second half when Hector Herrera went in on a ball that backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was aiming to scoop up, as the two collided. Horvath got the worse of it, and Americans came to his defense right away. A brawl felt likely, but thankfully that didn't happen. We did get some violent shoves, a throat grab and more.

3. Reyna gets hit

After the third and decisive goal for the U.S. (more below), some Mexico fans began to throw items from the stands, and it looked like a beer hit Gio Reyna in the face. Now, it looked bad early, and his face was red as can be, but come the post-match celebrations, he seemed more than fine. Take a look at this:

2. Pulisic's game-winner

It's been a good few weeks for Christian Pulisic. First he wins the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, and then he comes back to the states and fires his national team to a trophy with an outrageous penalty kick. He won the penalty by using his speed and technical ability in the box. Then he did this:

You have to have a lot of confidence to go top bin like that, and Puli has no shortage of it. What a moment.

1. Horvath's game-saver

How could it not be him? The man of the hour was Club Brugge's backup goalkeeper. Ethan Horvath comes in off the bench, makes some sensational saves and then denies Mexico legend Andres Guardado's last-minute penalty kick in extra time to secure the victory. The Colorado native, with all of the pressure on him, silenced every Mexico fan with a sturdy save down to his right, firing his team up and leading them to victory.