USA Olympic soccer uniforms unveiled: Here's how USMNT and USWNT Nike jerseys will look like in 2020

U.S. Soccer will start the decade with new uniforms as the men's and women's teams try to secure a spot in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The new kits, along with the rest of the Team USA Olympic uniforms for various different sports, were unveiled by Nike on Wednesday to commemorate New York Fashion Week.

The white home uniforms features a similar look from last season, and what sticks out the most is the retro Nike logo taking over as opposed to the standard swoosh. The retro swoosh is also there for the navy blue away kits, which features a unique design that celebrates an abstract pattern on the state borders, hand-drawn by the Nike design team. According to U.S. Soccer, the Americans will be the only national team to showcase the retro swoosh on their uniforms.

Here's how they actually look:

New 2020 kits for @ussoccer: “States” will be prominently featured on the 2020 collection (back neck of the away jersey, back of the socks, back of the training tops, chest of the anthem jacket). Only federation w/ the Nike Futura logo on their 2020 kits. pic.twitter.com/8K7Z4FuGDV — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2020

And here's an explanation on the new pattern for the navy blue away kits:

The women's national team will debut the away kits on March 5 in Orlando against England in the SheBelieves Cup, which you can see on fuboTV (Try for free). They'll debut the white kit in their second game against Spain.

The men's national team will wear them during its two-match trip to Europe in March, starting with a battle against the Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26. The U.S. takes on Wales four days later in Cardiff.