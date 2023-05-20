They left it late but the United States are kicked off the men's U-20 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador behind a stoppage-time strike from defender Jonathan Gomez on Saturday. With only 18 players available due to late arrivals due to club commitments, Micky Varas had to lead the team through a nervy start to the World Cup but there are building blocks from this match.

The United States were able to keep Ecuador's talented attack without a single shot on target in San Juan, Argentina, while the team attack improved with Darren Yapi and Daniel Edelman being subbed in for Quinn Sullivan and Obed Vargas. Due to their roles during the Concacaf men's U-20 Championships, Yapi and Edelman would've been expected to start this game but they contributed more than enough off the bench. But it was Gomez who would steal the show.

Pushed to the right wing with the United States going for the match, Gomez showed why he has made appearances with the senior national team with quite a finish past Ecuador's keeper Gilmar Napa, settling a ball well before rifling home. Take a look:

This is a tournament that could be a big one for Gomez as he is on the cusp of the senior team at his club Real Sociedad along with the senior national team. A strong tournament could push him up the pecking order in Spain just when his club is on the cusp of qualifying for Champions League play. Sociedad will need depth next season and the 19-year-old is doing what he can to show that he can provide it, giving his national team a huge three points.

Next up for the United States is a clash against FIji on Tuesday. A win in that match could guarantee qualification to the knockout stage where reinforcements like Keven Paredes will join the squad.