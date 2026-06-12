USA vs. Paraguay odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Friday

The United States Men's National Team begins its quest for home glory with a match against Paraguay on Friday, June 12, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. at 9 p.m. ET. With manager Mauricio Pochettino at the helm and games played on home soil, this is the Americans' best chance yet to make a deep run at the World Cup.

The latest USA vs. Paraguay odds from FanDuel lists the USMNT as the -105 favorites on the 90-minute money line while Paraguay is the +320 underdog. A draw is priced at +240. There are also plenty of other World Cup betting options available on sites like FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get benefits as a first-tine user.

You can also find Paraguay vs. USA picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer and Brad Thomas. Eimer is a fixture of CBS Sports and SportsLine's soccer betting coverage and keeps tabs on the game around the globe. He's 64-41-3 (+1434.5) in his last 108 Italian Seria A picks. Thomas has generated more than 300 units of profit with soccer bets since 2019. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

USA vs. Paraguay betting odds

USA vs. Paraguay money line: USA -105, Draw +240, Paraguay +320 USA vs. Paraguay over/under: 2.5 goals Bet USA vs. Paraguay on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

USA vs. Paraguay betting preview

The USA has been blessed with a relatively light Cup D draw of Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye. The Turks are a capable enough side, but the Americans have a real chance to emerge as the group winners. That quest starts with Friday's date with Paraguay.

Ranked No. 41 in the world, Paraguay boasts an experienced squad led by veteran attacker Miguel Almiron, who made a name for himself at Atlanta United in MLS before a spell in the Premier League with Newcastle. Now 32 and back in Atlanta, Almiron should be the focal point of the Paraguayan offense -- and also be familiar to the MLS contingent in the USA's defensive ranks. Also notable in the squad is defender Omar Alderete, who just helped a newly promoted Sunderland not only stay up in the Premier League but qualify for a spot in next season's Europa League.

The USMNT should have the quality to prevail, but that's been the case with many previous American adventures in the World Cup that subsequently went wrong. Pochettino has helped the Americans earn the No. 17 spot in the global rankings. It's a slot that reflects the talent in the side. While Christian Pulisic had a season to forget with AC Milan, he's shown a knack for coming up huge on the international stage. Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are steady presences in midfield, and Malik Tillman and Brenden Aaronson both had notable breakouts for Bayer Leverkusen and Leeds, respectively. Pochettino will also be thrilled that defensive stalwart Chris Richards is available after a late-season injury scare with Crystal Palace.

Again, the Americans are the better team on paper and should prevail, but it's hard to rule anything out when it comes to the USMNT. It's also worth noting that these teams played a friendly in November that ended with a brawl. Paraguay will be eager to get the last laugh on a much bigger stage.

USA vs. Paraguay picks, prediction

United States -0.5

Thomas is backing the USMNT against the spread. The Americans should have too much quality for Paraguay to handle, with Thomas specifically highlighting striker Folarin Balogun. "When he's on, he's a rocket ship," Thomas says.

Over 2.5 goals

Eimer likes the Over for this one. Eimer also likes the American attack, but he's not convinced by the American defense. "The defense feels a bit disjointed," Eimer says, "and a team like Paraguay [that] can't defend as well will have to press."