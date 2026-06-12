USMNT vs. Paraguay odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 roll

The 2026 World Cup continues on Friday as the USMNT opens against Paraguay in Group D. The Americans join Mexico and Canada as co-hosts of the World Cup 2026, and expectations are high for Team USA as they are favored to win Group D, which includes Paraguay, Turkiye and Australia. Paraguay, meanwhile, have a strong chance to advance to the knockout round as they make their return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010, a tournament they reached the quarterfinals in.

Kickoff from Los Angeles Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET. The latest USA vs. Paraguay odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the USMNT at +105 (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line, with Paraguay at +290 and a draw at +220. The over/under for total goals is 2.5 (+148/-184). Both teams to score is priced at +106. Before making any USA vs. Paraguay picks, check out the Paraguay vs. USMNT predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied USA vs. Paraguay and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Paraguay vs. USMNT:

USA vs. Paraguay 90-minute money line USA +105, Paraguay +290, Draw +220 USA vs. Paraguay over/under: 2.5 goals USA vs. Paraguay spread: USA -1.5 (+330) USA vs. Paraguay picks: See picks at SportsLine USA vs. Paraguay streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Paraguay vs. USMNT predictions

After examining USA vs. Paraguay from every angle, Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-184). The USMNT didn't score more than one goal in any of their 2022 World Cup matches. While this roster appears to have more offensive upside, the first test is against a Paraguay squad that are solid on defense and could bunker down in hopes of making this a low-scoring matchup where they can steal at least a point against the favored Americans.

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"Paraguay have their captain Gustavo Gomez holding down the defense with over 85 International matches under his belt," Eimer told SportsLine. "Their manager Alfaro plays a very defensive style of football, and will cause trouble for all teams in Group D." See Eimer's best bet for USA vs. Paraguay at SportsLine.

How to make USA vs. Paraguay picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer found a critical x-factor and locked in a plus-money best bet that you need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see what it is.

So what is the best bet for Paraguay vs. USMNT? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bet for USA vs. Paraguay, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.