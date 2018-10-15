USA qualifies for 2019 Women's World Cup in France after destroying Jamaica in semis of CONCACAF Championship

It was as easy as expected, with the U.S. blowing out another team

On Sunday, the U.S. women's national team beat Jamaica 6-0 in the CONCACAF Women's Championship semifinal to qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Entering the match with 18 goals scored in three games with zero conceded, the U.S. continued its dominance against a team that had no answer. The winning goal came just two minutes courtesy of Tobin Heath, and the U.S. led 3-0 after just 21 minutes played. 

Check out the winner:

Megan Rapinoe added insurance the U.S. wouldn't even need moments later, finishing off a fine ball over the top with class:

Heath and Alex Morgan both scored twice, and Julie Ertz also scored as Jill Ellis' team had 26 shots. In four games played this tournament, the U.S. has allowed two shots on goal in four matches and none in the last two. The U.S. moves on to Wednesday night's final where it will face Canada, which also book a spot for next year's World Cup in France with a win in the other semifinal.

Relive USA vs. Jamaica match commentary

