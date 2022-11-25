Ahead of facing England, Group B got a lot more interesting as Iran kicked off Friday by defeating Wales 2-0 in a match that also saw keeper Wayne Hennessy sent off with a red card. Since Wales drew with the United States in their first match before losing to Iran, this changes what the United States men's national team will likely need to do to advance. We'll get into the particulars, but the bottom line is that the United States will likely advance if they win either their match against England on Friday or Tuesday's match against Iran. So, as long as the USMNT can avoid a heavy defeat to England they're in a good place to advance. Let's take a look at the current group standings:

Group B standings

Team Matches played Win Loss Draw Points Goal difference England 1 1 0 0 3 4 Iran 2 1 1 0 3 -2 United States 1 0 0 1 1 0 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 -2

Ways the United States can advance

With a win against England: The United States will go to the top of the group. On four points, a win or a draw against Iran and Wales losing or drawing to England on the final day would be enough to qualify of the round of 16. If Wales defeat England and the United States lose to Iran, Wales could still advance if they overcome the superior goal difference of the United States to pass them in the table.

With a draw against England: The United States would remain in third place with two points but a win against Iran on the final day would still see them qualify for the round of 16. A loss to Iran would see the United States drop out of contention while Iran and England would advance unless Wales defeats England while making up a six goal difference. A draw against Iran would similarly not be enough as it would leave the USMNT with 3 points while both Iran and England have four at a minimum.

With a loss to England: The United States would remain in third place unless they lose by more than three goals which would drop them below Wales into fourth place. They would still be able to advance with a victory against Iran and a Wales loss or draw but if Wales are able to overturn the goal difference deficit while defeating England, the United States won't advance.

Essentially, it's win against Iran and the Untied States will make the last 16 but a point against England does make the path much clearer for the USMNT. And if they shock the world and beat England than they'll be all but through before even kicking a ball against Iran.