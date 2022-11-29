The United States drew 0-0 with England to wrap up the second matchday for Group B participants. As it stands, the Americans sit in third with two points out of a possible six, with Iran second with three points following their win over Wales and England are top of the table with four points -- full standings here. And while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Advancement scenarios have gotten cut and dry for the United States as they only need to win against Iran to reach five points and a goal differential of at least +1. Wales will need an upset win against group favorites England to reach four points with the hopes of improving their goal differential, currently at -2, compared to the Three Lions, currently at +4. Reminder: A draw or a loss for the U.S. is out of the picture if they want to advance. It's win and you're in mode.

How United States can advance: Simple permutations

With a win vs. Iran: The United States will qualify for the last 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups with a win. It's as simple as that. An England win over Wales would put the Three Lions first on seven points with the United States in behind on five. Wales would need to win by a huge margin -- at least by three goals -- to overcome the goal differential compared to the United States.

The United States will qualify for the last 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups with a win. It's as simple as that. An England win over Wales would put the Three Lions first on seven points with the United States in behind on five. Wales would need to win by a huge margin -- at least by three goals -- to overcome the goal differential compared to the United States. With a win vs. Iran AND England loss/draw to Wales: The United States have a few routes to winning the group. A United States victory with an England loss against Wales would do the trick with only five points. If England draw, the United States would need to beat Iran by more than four goals to overturn England's superior goal difference.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

World Cup: Group stage tiebreaker procedure

Total points Goal difference Goals scored Points scored in matches between tied teams Goal difference in matches between tied teams Goals scored in matches between tied teams

Fair play points in group stage

· Yellow card: -1 point

· Indirect red (second yellow): -3 points

· Direct red: -4 points

· Yellow card and direct red: -5 points

Drawing of lots

World Cup: Group B standings

TEAM MP W D L GD PTS England 2 1 1 0 +4 4 Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3 United States 2 0 2 0 0 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1

World Cup: Group B schedule

All times U.S. Eastern. You can stream every match on fuboTV (Try for free).

Tuesday, Nov. 29

United States vs. Iran, 2 p.m. ET (Fox and Telemundo)

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. ET (FS1 and Universo)

And here's the full bracket:

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2022 World Cup wall chart.