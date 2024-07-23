As time passes, more candidates are beginning to emerge as the search for Gregg Berhalter's successor as United States men's national team manager continues. Jurgen Klopp may have been ruled out as a candidate but sporting director Matt Crocker has no shortage of available options such as England manager Gareth Southgate resigning and Partick Veiria leaving Strasbourg by mutual consent.

Let's take a look at some of the rumored candidates and who among them would be the best fit to lead the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup:

5. Patrick Vieira , free agent

Linked to the USMNT role when Berhlater was out of contract, Vieria's best times as a manager came with New York City FC in Major League Soccer. Familiar with the league and having taken up roles with Nice, Crystal Palace, and Strasbourg, Vieira has experience with top players but hasn't shown that he can consistently translate that into success. Taking into account his time as a player with Arsenal and what makes a good international manager, it may not matter, however. A strong leader and someone who can connect with his players, there are much worse choices than Vieira for overseeing the USMNT.

4. Wilfried Nancy , Columbus Crew

The only manager on this list currently in a club role, Nancy has already stated that he's, "interested in everything" when asked about if he'd take the USMNT role, speaking on Morning Footy. Nancy has been a tactically flexible coach who is good at connecting with his players. He's someone who should be bound for Europe to test himself, but if the USSF calls and has a World Cup on home soil to offer, it's a hard position to turn down. Winning MLS Cup and leading the Crew to a Concacaf Champions Cup final, Nancy has shown what he can do and that he's one of the best coaches that the league has to offer. Nancy may not be American, but if looking domestically, it's hard to find a coach better than him.

3. Herve Renard, France women's national team

A career journeyman, Renard comes with extensive international experience having overseen Zambia, Angola, the Ivory Coast, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the France women. Renard doesn't stay in jobs for long but the USMNT only need a short-term splashy hire for 2026 World Cup. After that, U.S. Soccer can look for a long-term manager but getting someone who has won AFCON twice and led multiple teams to the World Cup is a good start for a federation seeking an experienced manager. Renard is a departure from Berhalter's principles but that could be a good thing with a singular goal of going as deep in the World Cup as possible. Don't forget -- he led Saudi Arabia to a massive win at the 2022 World Cup as the only national team to defeat champions Argentina.

2. Mauricio Pochettino, free agent

The former Chelsea manager is reportedly in the mix for the England job but when considering his experience both as a player and overseeing Southampton, Tottenham, and Chelsea, Pochettino's club experience is significant for what he could bring to the national team. Known for improving young players, strong attacks from wide areas, and pressing relentlessly, it would be a good transition from Berhalter's style into his. When it comes to getting the most out of his players and fostering respect, those are also things that are right in the Argentine's wheelhouse.

1. Gareth Southgate, free agent

Already with experience being on a staff with Crocker during his time with England youth, while it feels like Southgate didn't get enough out of the English national team, you don't lead a team to back-to-back Euro finals by accident. Southgate is an extremely accomplished international manager who was able to make England consistent performers. His soccer may not always be appealing to watch but the USMNT aren't in a position where a manager should be shunned because they're boring to watch at times. He gets results. If a proven international manager who has led and improved star players is the goal, you can't get much better than Southgate. In some ways, he is very similar to Berhalter, but as long as that's first-term Berhalter, then it's not a bad thing at all.