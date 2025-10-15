American midfielder Rokas Pukstas made the move to Barcelona's academy from Sporting Kansas City in 2020, and now shining for Croatian club Hajuk Split, Pukstas is wanted by more than just U.S. Soccer. The 21-year-old is rebuffing interest from Lithuania while keeping the door open for the United States in the future. Pukstas is in the midst of a strong season with the Croatian side, already scoring four goals in nine league appearances.

Due to Pukstas' parents being Lithuanian, the midfielder is also eligible to represent the nation, but when they've called, he's been clear that his heart is set on representing the United States. Born in Stillwater, Okla., Pukstas has represented the United States at youth levels, but he hasn't been capped since the U-20 World Cup, where he appeared in midfield in June of 2023 under Mikey Varas.

"Being a dual national, you get calls from Lithuania, but I made clear, I made it direct that I'm here to play for the USA," Pukstas said on CBS Sports Golazo's Morning Footy. "That's where my heart is, so they know where my heart is, and that's what I tell them."

Pukstas added that he hasn't had conversations with the current USMNT regime under Mauricio Pochettino, but having represented the youth teams and been around the federation, he knows what he needs to focus on. Being the best he can be at his club and helping Hajuk Split win matches is what Pukstas can control, and he's doing just that after also getting to improve playing alongside a legend in Ivan Rakitic.

Rakitic is now in the Hajduk Split front office, but he spent the 2024-25 season with the club before retiring, which was a transformative time for Pukstas. He was able to learn from the midfielder and how he sees the field, and it's showing this season.

"I asked him a step-by-step process of how he approaches it, you know, and he took me through everything," Pukstas said.

"He took me through all his small details that he's learned. So just everything that he's given to me, I'm more than grateful."

It's something that can be helpful, having club legends around, but credit must be given to Pukstas for soaking up everything that he could in their time together. His journey has been far from an average one, and seeing his old teammates do well for their clubs and with the USMNT is something that gives Pukstas confidence that he can make the breakthrough, too.

"The guys like Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, you see them, and you know, I was in their cycle with them for two to three years, so we saw each other develop," Pukstas said. "So it's great to see these guys, you know, perform, not only play, but perform for the team. So it gives me confidence because I was there with them, too, and it also makes me happy that they're performing so well."

Only 21, even if Pukstas doesn't make this World Cup squad, there's plenty of time for him to make that breakthrough. His team are level with Dinamo Zagreb atop the Croatian Football League, which could also lead to Pukstas gaining Champions League experience. Already appearing in UEFA Conference League qualifiers this campaign, the UCL would provide more opportunities for Pukstas to continue his upward trajectory and get onto the USMNT roster.