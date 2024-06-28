When looking at the U.S. men's national team's Copa America schedule, while the Uruguay match coming up may be the most anticipated matchup of the group stage, Thursday's clash against Panama is the most important. When the United States were in the 2022 World Cup, they didn't take care of business against Wales and it caused them to expend too much energy against Iran, leaving the team out of energy in the round of 16 against the Netherlands. If the USMNT can defeat Panama and go ahead early, not only can Gregg Berhalter pull some players early but he can also rotate against Uruguay with a spot in the knockout stage already secured. It's always important to collect points early in group stage play and that's just what the USMNT will aim to do.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, June 26 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 26 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Odds: United States -280; Draw +360; Panama +900

USMNT's Copa America group stage schedule

Storylines

United States: After a strong performance against Bolivia, it's all about building on that in this match against Panama. Some players such as Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams do have room for improvement in the match but it's just as important to let them play through their struggles. If Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun can find the back of the net again, the USMNT will advance to the knockout stages.

Panama: Michael Murillo is such an important player for Panama as he provides an outlet for Panama to play through. If they can get possession, Murillo will already be flying forward to be an outlet, and having played in MLS, he is familiar with some members of the USMNT. While the focus is on Adalberto Carrasquilla, being able to cut off his outlets is just as important.

Players to watch

Folarin Balogun: Working to integrate with the USMNT attack, this is the longest camp that Balogun will have spent with the team. His growth is already showing based on scoring his fourth career goal for the USMNT against Bolivia but more will be expected as expectations are high for his performances. Balogun seemed a little hesitant at times but taking more shots sooner will only bode well for his finishing.

Working to integrate with the USMNT attack, this is the longest camp that Balogun will have spent with the team. His growth is already showing based on scoring his fourth career goal for the USMNT against Bolivia but more will be expected as expectations are high for his performances. Balogun seemed a little hesitant at times but taking more shots sooner will only bode well for his finishing. Tyler Adams: If Adams does start the match, his play will be closely watched. Against Bolivia, he was shaking off rust so it's understandable that he struggled to have an impact, but that can't happen against Panama. If Adams isn't fit to go at least 60 minutes, I wouldn't be surprised to see him start from the bench as tracking Carrasquilla during the match will be quite a task and it's one that will determine if the USMNT win or not.

If Adams does start the match, his play will be closely watched. Against Bolivia, he was shaking off rust so it's understandable that he struggled to have an impact, but that can't happen against Panama. If Adams isn't fit to go at least 60 minutes, I wouldn't be surprised to see him start from the bench as tracking Carrasquilla during the match will be quite a task and it's one that will determine if the USMNT win or not. Michael Murillo: The Marseille right back scored Panama's lone goal and will be someone that the USMNT need to keep an eye on. One of Panama's outlets to push the ball up the pitch, Murillo had 63 touches against Uruguay, taking two shots with his chances. He's heavily involved defensively and will be needed to keep up with the USMNT's wings and it's a battle that the Americans can't lose.

Managing the pitch

As the pitch in Atlanta has drawn criticism from the Argentina national team, Gregg Berhalter talked about how he prepares the USMNT for playing on an unfamiliar pitch.

"For us, I don't share the same views as the Argentina team because we just haven't had that same experience so it's very hard for us to judge that, but what I would say is that we prepare the guys and tell them to check their footwear, see how the ball is rolling see how the ball is bouncing," Berhalter said. "Those are some important things that we instructed them on."

It's important that the USMNT adjust as some fields have run faster or slower which changes the dynamic of the attack but you don't know until a game exactly how it will impact things.

Prediction

Pulisic will again lead the USMNT to victory with a goal and an assist but Matt Turner will actually be tested in net by Panama. Pick: United States 2, Panama 1

