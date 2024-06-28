Qualifying for the knockout stages of Copa America just got a lot harder as U.S. men's national team winger Tim Weah was red-carded in only the 17th minute of play vs. Panama on Thursday in a game the Americans lost 2-1. Weah was sent off following a VAR review due to striking Roderick Miller during the match. It was a reckless moment from Weah as Panama were playing a game to wind up the USMNT and he fell for it. It's the first time a USMNT player was sent off in a major tournament since Michael Orozco in the third-placed game of the 2016 Copa America but it follows Sergino Dest's nations league red card in levels of poor decisions.

Take a look:

The USMNT did snag a goal via an excellent finish from Folarin Balogun but that joy didn't last long as Cesar Blackman scored for Panama to level the score. Panama went on to get the winner, putting the U.S. in a tricky spot ahead of Monday's decisive match versus Uruguay.