U.S. men's national team captain and star team Tyler Adams will miss the beginning of the 2024-25 Premier League season due to a back injury that forced him to undergo surgery, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola announced. The American international already missed most of the past season due to injuries and only played three games overall after moving to Bournemouth from Leeds United in the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old played in all three games of the Copa America group stage with United States against Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay but then underwent back surgery a few days after the USMNT's elimination, Iraola told BBC.

"He wanted to play Copa America because it was very important for him, but he had restrictions and was still in pain, so two days after they were knocked out, he had surgery. He is out for some time. It is difficult to say how long but he won't be fit for the start of the season. But September? October? I don't know."

Iraola then was asked why the English side allowed the player to play the Copa America, despite his ongoing injuries.

"It was not our choice. It is a decision for the nations, who are allowed to select players, and he wanted to play thinking the injury would get better but he felt it was getting worse".

Bournemouth will face Wrexham on Saturday in a friendly game in Santa Barbara, Calif., while Iraola's side will play their Premier League opener on Aug. 17 at Nottingham Forest.