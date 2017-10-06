USA starting lineup vs. Panama: Dempsey on bench, Pulisic, Altidore, Wood in attack
Here's the starting XI for the Americans
The U.S. men's national team faces what feels like a must-win World Cup qualifier on Friday night when it hosts Panama in Orlando. Here's the starting XI for the Americans - a 4-1-3-2.
Tim Howard; DeAndre Yedlin, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, Jorge Villafana; Darlington Nagbe, Michael Bradley, Christian Pulisic, Paul Arriola; Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood.
You can find out how to watch the match and follow our live blog here.
