USA starting lineup vs. Panama: Dempsey on bench, Pulisic, Altidore, Wood in attack

Here's the starting XI for the Americans

The U.S. men's national team faces what feels like a must-win World Cup qualifier on Friday night when it hosts Panama in Orlando. Here's the starting XI for the Americans - a 4-1-3-2. 

Tim Howard; DeAndre Yedlin, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, Jorge Villafana; Darlington Nagbe, Michael Bradley, Christian Pulisic, Paul Arriola; Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood.  

