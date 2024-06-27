While the Gold Cup match against Panama has been a tough one for the United States due to Tim Weah being sent off for shoving a Panama player only 18 minutes into the match, Folarin Balogun gave the team a little hope with an excellent finish. The Monaco man had a strong left-footed finish off the inside of the post to open the scoring for the USMNT in the 22nd minute of play. It's Balogun's second consecutive game with a goal for the United States after also scoring against Bolivia, but his one he put into the upper corner, striking across his body. Take a look:

After Christian Pulisic's curling opening goal against Bolivia to begin Copa America, the USMNT are now adding to their excellent finishes. Balogun almost had another goal in the first half of play but his effort before the half rattled off the post before Panama were able to clear it. Balogun now has five goals and three assists in only 13 caps for the national team since making his debut in Concacaf Nations League against Mexico in 2023.

Balogun has been everywhere in the first half to ensure that the United States stays in this tough game against Los Canaleros but Ricardo Pepi may be needed in the second half due to how much energy will be needed to stay in the match. With a chance to advance to the knockouts of Copa America, a victory in the clash is critical.