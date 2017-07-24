USA to face Jamaica in Gold Cup final after Reggae Boyz upset Mexico with late goal

A brilliant 88th minute free-kick goal from Kemar Lawrence lifted Jamaica past heavy favorite Mexico 1-0 in the Gold Cup semifinals on Sunday, as the Reggae Boyz are into the final for the second consecutive cup.

With Mexico the more attacking side throughout the match, Jamaica was looking for that moment of magic to shock CONCACAF and it got it with Lawrence brilliantly putting the ball around the wall and in. Take a look:

It's a massive upset and one few saw coming, but thoroughly deserved as Jamaica defended with numbers, played patiently and did exactly what it set out to do. The result means Jamaica will now play the United States on Wednesday in the final, a rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup semifinals, which Jamaica won.

For Mexico, it ends a poor tournament where the team never looked convincing and puts more pressure on suspended coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

Relive match commentary

(CBS Sports App users, click here to view the live blog)