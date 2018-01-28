USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The U.S. men's national team returns to the field with a young lineup on Sunday in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson, California.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The men's national team fields a youthful team that hasn't played together much, and it shows. USA 1, Bosnia 1.