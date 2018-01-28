USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
It's a friendly match to test out some of the young players
The U.S. men's national team returns to the field with a young lineup on Sunday in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson, California.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The men's national team fields a youthful team that hasn't played together much, and it shows. USA 1, Bosnia 1.
