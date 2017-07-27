USA vs. Jamaica live score, Gold Cup final updates, highlights: Watch USMNT on TV, stream online

Who will be crowned the king of CONCACAF?

The U.S. men's national team goes for Gold Cup glory on Wednesday night when it faces Jamaica in the final.

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. ET
Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
TV: FS1 and Univision
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports GO
Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories