USA vs. Australia odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Friday

The United States exploded for four goals in their opening victory over Paraguay and now go for a second win on Friday when they take on Australia at 3 p.m. ET in Seattle. The Australians shocked many when they defeated Turkiye 2-0 in their first match and now take on the Americans full of confidence. They'll feel even better if USMNT star Christian Pulisic is unable to play. The winger was forced off at halftime against Paraguay after taking a kick to the back of his calf and has been training alone all week. His status for Friday's game remains unclear, and the USMNT would lose arguably its most dangerous threat if he sits.

The latest USA vs. Australia odds from FanDuel lists the USMNT as the -165 favorites on the 90-minute money line while Australia are +410 underdogs and a draw is priced at +330. Meanwhile, the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. There are also plenty of other World Cup betting options available on sites like FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days.

You can also find Australia vs. USA picks from SportsLine's experts including Martin Green, who has been profitable in his recent runs with the World Cup and Spain's La Liga. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

USA vs. Australia betting odds

USA vs. Australia money line: USA -165, Draw +330, Australia +410 USA vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 (Over -104, Under -118) Bet USA vs. Australia on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

USA vs. Australia betting preview

All eyes are on Pulisic as this match approaches, and he was at the height of his powers in the first half against Paraguay. He sliced through defenders and provided excellent balls to the middle of the box. His replacement at halftime, Sebastian Berhalter, wasn't overly convincing. The Americans have the talent to cope without Pulisic, but his absence would represent a major downgrade.

Perhaps the idea of facing Australia without Pulsic wouldn't have been as worrying before the Socceroos put a 2-0 thumping on Turkiye, who had been viewed as the USA's main competitors for first place in Group D. But the Australians never lacked for confidence. The perception that the Australians represented an easy draw for the USMNT has been a source of some resentment Down Under and the team will surely be licking its chops for this game.

The Americans will do well to not take Australia lightly. With or without Pulisic, this will be a game the USMNT will have to work to win. That being said, the USMNT should have the talent to see out a win. Don't expect a Paraguay-style romp, but three points should be the expectation for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

USA vs. Australia picks, prediction

United States -1

SportsLine's Martin Green is backing the USMNT to cover against Australia. Green acknowledges Australia's win over Turkiye, but says "they were outplayed for large parts of that game, and they could struggle against this fired-up USA team, which will benefit from home advantage in Seattle."

Folarin Balogun anytime goalscorer +155

The United States finally have a striker. Balogun was dazzling in the win over Paraguay with a pair of goals. Even if Pulisic does play, the scoring burden is no longer solely on his shoulders. Look for the Monaco man to keep up his strong play against the Socceroos.