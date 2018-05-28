USA vs. Bolivia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT on TV, stream online

The Americans take on Bolivia in Pennslyvania

The United States men's national team is back in action on Monday in a friendly against Bolivia in Chester, Penn., with a young, talented-filled squad leading the way. There's Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKinnie (Schalke), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) and Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) among others on the roster. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

An opportunity for the young American players to impress coach Dave Sarachan and earn more call-ups in the future, including the matches against Ireland and France in June.

Prediction

The U.S. young boys, let by Weston McKinnie and Christian Pulisic, dazzle in a convincing win over the South Americans. USA 3, Bolivia 1. 

