USA vs. Bolivia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT on TV, stream online
The Americans take on Bolivia in Pennslyvania
The United States men's national team is back in action on Monday in a friendly against Bolivia in Chester, Penn., with a young, talented-filled squad leading the way. There's Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKinnie (Schalke), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) and Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) among others on the roster.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
An opportunity for the young American players to impress coach Dave Sarachan and earn more call-ups in the future, including the matches against Ireland and France in June.
Prediction
The U.S. young boys, let by Weston McKinnie and Christian Pulisic, dazzle in a convincing win over the South Americans. USA 3, Bolivia 1.
