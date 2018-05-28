USA vs. Bolivia score, updates, live stream info, TV channel, live updates: How to watch USMNT friendly on TV, stream online
The Americans take on Bolivia in Pennsylvania
The United States men's national team is back in action on Monday in a friendly against Bolivia in Chester, Pennsylvania, with a young, talented-filled squad leading the way. There's Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKinnie (Schalke), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) and Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) among others on the roster.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Monday at 6:55 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, please click here.
What's at stake?
An opportunity for the young American players to impress coach Dave Sarachan and earn more call-ups in the future, including the matches against Ireland and France in June.
Prediction
The U.S. young boys, let by Weston McKinnie and Christian Pulisic, dazzle in a convincing win over the South Americans. USA 3, Bolivia 1.
