USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

It's a friendly match to test out some of the young players

The U.S. men's national team returns to the field with a young lineup on Sunday in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson, California. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The men's national team fields a youthful team that hasn't played together much, and it shows. USA 1, Bosnia 1.

