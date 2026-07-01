USA vs. Bosnia prediction, picks, odds, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match Wednesday

It's now do or die for the USMNT as they begin their run in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup with a Round of 32 match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. The USA enter with sky-high expectations after a strong display in the group stage and arguably the nation's best-ever roster with accomplished head coach Mauricio Pochettino at the helm. The Bosnians are in the knockouts for the first time and have a plucky young team with a few sources of veteran experience. Kickoff in Santa Clara, Calif. is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The latest USA vs. Bosnia odds from FanDuel list the USMNT as -650 favorites to advance to the next round while Bosnia are +430 underdogs. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored in regulation time is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $1,000 in bet reset tokens.

You can get even more USMNT vs. Bosnia picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

USA vs. Bosnia odds

USA vs. Bosnia money line: USA -650, Bosnia +430 USA vs. Bosnia over/under: 2.5 (Over -138, Under +112) Bet USA vs. Bosnia on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

USA vs. Bosnia betting preview

Just how far can the USMNT go? With stars like Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun proving they can perform at the top level and exciting talent like Alex Freeman breaking through, some American fans are daring to dream. The quest starts with this match with Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Americans are heavily favored to advance to the Round of 16 and face the winner of Belgium vs. Senegal.

Pochettinio's system has emphasized fiery fearless play with possession being enforced by midfielders like Tyler Adams and direct play from the likes of Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest. Pulisic's ability to drive towards the goal and Balogun's skill at navigating opposition center backs make the offense work. But we've only seen the two stars on the pitch together for 45 minutes at this World Cup due to Pulisic's calf injury and Balogun being held out of the match against Turkiye to avoid a suspension. The two attackers will be reunited on Wednesday and Pochettino has to be licking his chops.

Bosnia held Canada to a 1-1 draw in its opening match before being walloped 4-1 by Switzerland and then defeating Qatar 3-1. The player to watch here is 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic, who started two of the three group stage matches. The RB Salzburg winger is highly advanced for his young age and could move to a bigger European league this summer. It's not hard to see why -- he's crafty and fast. Ermedin Demirovic, who plays for Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga and notched 12 league goals for them, is the only attacker who started all three group stage matches.

While the USMNT may not keep a clean sheet here, this is a match the Americans should win. Bosnia-Herzegovina should not be underestimated and it would not be a surprise to see them put one past Matt Freese, but the higher quality of Pochettino's players should see them through to the Round of 16.

USA vs. Bosnia picks, prediction

Over 3.5 goals (+194)

I'm juicing the total up to 3.5. A gut feeling tells me that this is going to be a 3-1 USA win, which gets us the four goals we need for this prop. Balogun and Pulisic being back in the side together will unlock the American offense. If Switzerland can put four past Bosnia, the American attack should be able to manage three.

Folarin Balogun anytime goalscorer including extra time (+105)

I've been quite fond of Balogun for a while now. He scored some beauties for Monaco this season and is now showing the world what he can do. Look for him to feed off Pulisic and Malik Tillman and bag another goal here.