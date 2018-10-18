USA vs. Canada final score, recap: USWNT wins CONCACAF Women's Championship

The U.S. wins the cup once again as Alex Morgan finishes it off late

The U.S. women's national team won the CONCACAF Women's Championship on Wednesday, beating Canada 2-0 in Frisco, Texas. In a match of two teams that have already qualified for the 2019 World Cup, the U.S. was the sharper team and dominated throughout, despite the lack of goals compared to the rest of their games in the cup.

Rose Lavelle scored the winner just two minutes in, while Alex Morgan finished the game off with a goal in the 89th minute. 

The U.S. allowed just one shot on target and finished the cup having played five games while conceding zero goals in the process.

Here's the fine winner from Lavelle.

Morgan then ended any hope of a comeback by Canada with this late finish:

It was the expected result, but it was also the toughest test the team faced. The U.S. faced some adversity and had some trouble creating quality chances, but the team got the job done to create more vibes with the World Cup under a year away.

