As the United States vs. Canada hockey rivalry writes its next chapter, we may be getting it in soccer before long. We're officially a month away from the United States men's national team returning to Concacaf Nations League play (watch all the action on Paramount+) as Mauricio Pochettino will have a chance at his first trophy while leading the team. With the USMNT winning every edition of the tournament to date, expectations are on them to win. Facing Panama on March 20 at SoFi Stadium (live on Paramount+), if Pochettino's men can get past that semifinal match, there a rivalry match in the Nations League final, either against Canada or Mexico. If Canada can beat struggling Mexico in the other semifinal, that would set up USA vs. Canada on March 23 for the title, though they would still play each other if they both lose in the semifinals, battling it out in the third-place game on the same day.

With Canada improving as a soccer nation and now hiring American coach Jesse Marsch, there is now a growing rivalry between the USMNT and the Canucks. Marsch spoke about how he felt disrespected during the USMNT's hiring process before Gregg Berhalter was rehired and then fired following the Copa America disaster. While Marsch did land in a great position with Canada, an American coach leading them to new heights while the USMNT look to establish itself as a power will always lead to friction.

Even when it comes to dual national recruitment, there are players like Luca Kolesosho who are eligible to represent the United States and Canada. Previously, Canada didn't have the recruiting pull to compete with the USMNT for players that they wanted, but with Marsch at the helm, that's no longer the case. It's better for Conacacf soccer as a whole if Mexico, the USMNT and Canada are all jostling for the best players but that's where rivalries can be born.

Canada have won two of the last four matches against the USMNT going back to 2022 World Cup qualifying, so it's clear that the gap is closing between the two sides, but the Nations League is what can bring a tipping point. With the USMNT and El Tri, its iconic games and the constant battle for silverware have created a disdain for each other, but those stakes have been absent from matches with Canada in the past.

In a month, we may just get it. If the intensity in the hockey rivalry is an appetizer, look out.