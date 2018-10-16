USA vs. Canada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Championship, stream online
The title is on the line between two 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup teams
The U.S. women's national team already secured its spot at the 2019 World Cup, and now the team is looking to win a trophy. The USWNT will face Canada on Wednesday in the final of the CONCACAF Women's Championship. Both teams have won all four games, wit the U.S. having scored 24 goals with zero conceded. Meanwhile, Canada has 24 goals and one conceded so far in the cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch USA vs. Canada
When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Canada is a worthy opponent, but this is the U.S. on American soil. Expect Tobin Heath to have a field day down the right and for the U.S. to cruise to the title. USA 3, Canada 0.
