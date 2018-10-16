USA vs. Canada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Championship, stream online

The U.S. women's national team already secured its spot at the 2019 World Cup, and now the team is looking to win a trophy. The USWNT will face Canada on Wednesday in the final of the CONCACAF Women's Championship. Both teams have won all four games, wit the U.S. having scored 24 goals with zero conceded. Meanwhile, Canada has 24 goals and one conceded so far in the cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch USA vs. Canada

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Canada is a worthy opponent, but this is the U.S. on American soil. Expect Tobin Heath to have a field day down the right and for the U.S. to cruise to the title. USA 3, Canada 0.