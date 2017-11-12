USA vs. Canada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USWNT on TV, stream online

The U.S. faces Canada in another friendly

The U.S. women's national team returns to the field with an international friendly matchup against Canada on Sunday night, as Jill Ellis continues to establish the base of players she wants to use with the 2019 World Cup less than two years away. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The U.S. shows its more clinical in attack and earns a comfortable friendly victory just days after the two drew 1-1. USA 4, Canada 1. 

