USA vs. Canada: Three keys for Berhalter's team in must-win CONCACAF Nations League showdown in Orlando

The United States men's national team is under pressure heading into Friday night's CONCACAF Nations League showdown against Canada in Orlando, Florida. Gregg Berhalter's side needs to win its final two games in order to have a chance to finish Group A in first place and punch a ticket to the semifinal round.

Canada has a six-point cushion heading into its final game of the group stage following a stunning win over the U.S. at BMO Field -- the first in 34 years over the Americans. A win for USA on Friday would set the stage for a photo finish for first place in the group.

It's expected to be another tricky match because the injury bug has the U.S. down three starters with Christian Pulisic (hip), Zack Steffen (knee) and Michael Bradley (ankle) all out. So what must the U.S. do in order to beat Canada? Below are the three keys to the game.

1. Find the creative engine with Pulisic out

Who is going to be the guy in attack with Pulisic out of the picture? The Chelsea man is in fantastic form with five goals in his last three games, but he picked up his injury in the last match before the international break. Having your best player full of confidence is always important, but there are serious questions as to where the team will find its chances without him.

Berhalter has his work cut out, because Bradley can deliver some balls over the top as a defensive midfielder, but without both, what will the plan be?

Cristian Roldan, Wil Trapp, Alfredo Morales and Sebastian Lletget are far from attacking stars. Jackson Yueill has shown flashe of creativity, but the best option will likely be Weston McKennie. He's looked sharp in recent matches and has scored a hat trick in the competition already against Cuba on Oct. 11. If Berhalter feels like he can move McKennie up a bit and be covered defensively in the middle, expect the Schalke man to be that quick-touching engine the team needs and maybe even show off that scoring touch.

2. Outside backs need to play conservatively

The U.S. has outside defenders who love to get forward in DeAndre Yedlin, Sergino Dest and Reggie Cannon. FC Dallas has played Cannon in the wing in the past and Yedlin recently scored for Newcastle. While their attacking ability is beneficial to get forward in numbers, they would be better served playing a bit more conservatively. Canada's speed in attack, led by rising teen prospect Alphonso Davies, means outside backs getting caught too far up the field could provide golden chances on the counter for the Canadians.

This is a U.S. team not built to play from behind and down so many key players, so going down a goal in this one could be costly for a team that needs three points in each of its final two matches.

Canada was gifted the winning goal last month off a Bradley turnover which left only two American defenders behind the ball on the counter. Take a look here:

The U.S. was caught out of position on Canada's winning goal last month. Screengrab

The U.S. managed to somewhat recover before another quick giveaway gave Canada its second crack and the goal. Playing with a firm back-line of four and keeping shape will be crucial.

3. Lean on Morales' intensity in the middle

Alfredo Morales will be key for this team defensively in the middle, and Berhalter knows it. Here's what he said to the media ahead of the game:

"Canada brought more intensity. Alfredo Morales is a guy that brings that intensity," Berhalter said. "I can guarantee you it will be a different looking game on Friday."

The German-American, who is Steffen's teammate at Fortuna Dusseldorf, will likely start in the midfield role usually occupied by Michael Bradley. He'll be tasked with giving Canada problems in the middle, but just as crucial will be his ability to switch fields and play the ball to McKennie in space or to his feet to generate potential chances in the final third. Morales is a guy who can be a rock in the middle and bring a level of determination that this team really needs. If he's on his game, the U.S. has more than enough to take all three points.

Kickoff is set for just after 7 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).