USA vs. Chile 2019 Friendly odds, betting lines, expert picks and predictions from proven model

Christian Pulisic and the United States men's national team will host Chile in an international friendly on Tuesday night from BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. The match starts at 7:55 p.m. ET. The United States is coming off a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador on Thursday, while Chile enters Tuesday's matchup fresh off a 3-1 defeat to Mexico. However, despite their recent loss, oddsmakers list Chile at +135 to win (risk $100 to win $135), while the United States is going off at +200. The draw is +235, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model is on a red-hot run again this season. It's made some huge calls in March, including Liverpool (-336) over Fulham, Brighton (-118) over Huddersfield, Manchester United (-212) over Southampton, Wolves (-193) over Cardiff, Wes Ham (-177) over Huddersfield and Chelsea (-182) over Fulham. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

The model has factored in that the USA is unbeaten in 2019.

The model has factored in that the USA is unbeaten in 2019. Coach Gregg Berhalter's side has won three straight games and has not allowed a goal during that span. In fact, USA's defense didn't allow a shot on target in Thursday's match against Ecuador. And with Thursday's victory over Ecuador, Berhalter became just the second United States men's national team head coach to win each of his first three games.

But just because the USA has had success since Berhalter took over doesn't mean they'll beat Chile on Tuesday night or provide value on the money line.

Despite falling to Mexico 3-1 on Friday, Chile will enter Tuesday's match full of confidence. La Roja has not lost to the United States since 1995 and they have scored in each of their last four games.

So who wins USA vs. Chile? And where does all the value lie?