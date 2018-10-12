USA vs. Colombia final score, recap: James, Falcao steal the show in dominant victory

The United States men's national team lost 4-2 to a talented, experienced Colombia team on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida, in an international friendly. The young American squad was without its three most important young players due to injury but managed to go toe-to-toe with Los Cafeteros for much of the match. With Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams all out injured, the U.S. was able to overcome a 1-0 deficit to go up 2-1 before the visitors poured it on in the final 35 minutes.

Here's how it went down:

In a frantic match from the beginning, neither team could create much of anything until a little magic from James Rodriguez dazzled the fans. Thirty-six minutes in, he pulled off one of his best goals with this nasty upper-90 golazo:

But the U.S. would answer and valiantly. Kellyn Acosta was able to race into the box and connect on a cross to make it 1-1 early in the second half:

Track that run! 👀



Kellyn Acosta scores the USMNT's first goal of the night against Colombia. pic.twitter.com/tFNzWJF6i3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 12, 2018

And before fans could enjoy the replay of the goal, it was 2-1 to the U.S. A fantastic counterattack, one in which the U.S. lost possession and got it back, saw Tim Weah deliver an absolutely world-class assist to Bobby Wood to make it 2-1:

That pass from Tim Weah = WORLD. CLASS. pic.twitter.com/ilxjnrygmc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 12, 2018

Then, it was all Colombia. Carlos Bacca leveled the score three minutes later, and just under 20 minutes after that Radamel Falcao scored with a fine finish inside the box. The result was then cemented in the 79th minute with this crazy overhead kick goal from Miguel Borja:

Another GOLAZO from Colombia!



Miguel Borja with the scissor kick finish on a James assist. WOW. pic.twitter.com/e8OUSO2Tc4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 12, 2018

In the end, the scoreline means little. This was another opportunity for the young players in this squad to get more experience against one of the most talented teams in the Western Hemisphere, and the U.S. showed some fine moments, especially early in the second half. Colombia just showed more, dominating possession and outshooting the U.S. 17-5 in the process.

The U.S. returns to action on Tuesday against Peru in Hartford, Conn., in another international friendly.

