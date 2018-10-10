USA vs. Colombia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT friendly, stream online
The USMNT is back in action but without three of its best young players
The United States men's national team returns to the field on Thursday for an international friendly against Colombia in Tampa. The U.S. will be without star youngsters Christian Pulisic (calf), Weston McKennie (adductor) and Tyler Adams (back), with all three missing due to injury. It's another match for some of the young guys in the program, while they'll try to mesh with vets like Michael Bradley.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch USA vs. Colombia
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
USA vs. Colombia prediction
This Colombia team has tons of quality with guys like Radamel Falcao, Miguel Borja, James Rodriguez and Juan Cuadrado. Expect it to be close early but for Colombia to outclass the U.S. in the end. Colombia 3, USA 1.
