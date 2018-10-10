USA vs. Colombia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT friendly, stream online

The USMNT is back in action but without three of its best young players

The United States men's national team returns to the field on Thursday for an international friendly against Colombia in Tampa. The U.S. will be without star youngsters Christian Pulisic (calf), Weston McKennie (adductor) and Tyler Adams (back), with all three missing due to injury. It's another match for some of the young guys in the program, while they'll try to mesh with vets like Michael Bradley. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch USA vs. Colombia

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

USA vs. Colombia prediction

This Colombia team has tons of quality with guys like Radamel Falcao, Miguel Borja, James Rodriguez and Juan Cuadrado. Expect it to be close early but for Colombia to outclass the U.S. in the end. Colombia 3, USA 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories