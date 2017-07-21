USA vs. Costa Rica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT in Gold Cup online
The winner moves on to Wednesday's final
The U.S. men's national team faces its toughest test of the Gold Cup on Saturday night when takes on Costa Rica in the semifinals.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
Where: Arlington, Texas
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Costa Rica to win - 10/3
Draw - 11/5
USA to win - 19/20
Prediction
Costa Rica 2, USA 1
