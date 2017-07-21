USA vs. Costa Rica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT in Gold Cup online

The U.S. men's national team faces its toughest test of the Gold Cup on Saturday night when takes on Costa Rica in the semifinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Arlington, Texas

TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Costa Rica to win - 10/3

Draw - 11/5

USA to win - 19/20

Prediction

Costa Rica 2, USA 1