USA vs. Costa Rica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT in Gold Cup online

The winner moves on to Wednesday's final

The U.S. men's national team faces its toughest test of the Gold Cup on Saturday night when takes on Costa Rica in the semifinals. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
Where: Arlington, Texas
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Costa Rica to win - 10/3
Draw - 11/5
USA to win - 19/20

Prediction

Costa Rica 2, USA 1

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories