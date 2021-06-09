Fresh off of winning the Concacaf Nations League final, the United States men's national team is back in action on Wednesday with a friendly against Costa Rica. The Americans are playing this congested schedule to simulate what World Cup qualifying will be like later this year with multiple windows featuring three matches.

Here's what to know:

Date : Wednesday, June 9

: Wednesday, June 9 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Rio Tinto Stadium -- Sandy, Utah

: Rio Tinto Stadium -- Sandy, Utah TV: ESPN2 and TUDN

Storylines

USA: We will see a lot of rotation in the squad in comparison with Sunday's win against Mexico. Yunus Musah is expected to play a lot, according to USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, but both Zack Steffen and Bryan Reynolds miss out due to injury. This is a perfect game to get some minutes for those viewed as fringe players for the national team, while the players can also make their case to be included in July's Gold Cup.

Costa Rica: Without Keylor Navas, this team is far from as formidable as it can be. But with some veterans that have some talent, they can cause a young USA team some issues. Expect Costa Rica to control the ball quite a bit and to have some quality chances going forward, but they will need Joel Campbell to continue to play well.

Prediction

Musah gets his goal and the Americans pick up another win. Pick: USA 2, Costa Rica 0