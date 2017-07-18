USA vs. El Salvador live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT in Gold Cup online

The U.S. men's national team, with an influx of some of its best players, returns to the pitch on Wednesday night in Philadelphia against El Salvador in the Gold Cup quarterfinals, looking to move one step closer to the final. Here's how to watch and more:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

USA to win - 1/5

Draw - 5/1

El Salvador to win - 14/1

Prediction

The new additions help out big time, and the hosts advance to within one game of the final. USA 2, El Salvador 0.