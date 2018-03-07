USA vs. England live stream info, TV channel: How to watch SheBelieves Cup on TV, stream online
The U.S. has a win and a draw so far in the cup
The U.S. women's national team wraps up the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday in Orlando, taking on England for the title. Both have a win and a draw, with the potential victor here taking home the trophy.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPNEWS
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The U.S. gets a goal in either half and clinches the cup title. USA 2, England 0.
