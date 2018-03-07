USA vs. England live stream info, TV channel: How to watch SheBelieves Cup on TV, stream online

The U.S. women's national team wraps up the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday in Orlando, taking on England for the title. Both have a win and a draw, with the potential victor here taking home the trophy.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The U.S. gets a goal in either half and clinches the cup title. USA 2, England 0.