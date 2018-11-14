USA vs. England: Prediction, USMNT pick, TV channel, live stream, watch international soccer friendly online
The United States men's soccer team travels to Wembley for a friendly against the Three Lions
The U.S. men's national team faces England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday in an international friendly in the first stop of two stops in Europe. With a trip to Belgium to face Italy next week, the U.S. first must take on the World Cup semifinalist in what's expected to be a packed house.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
International friendly: USA vs. England
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Wembley Stadium in London
- TV channel: English: ESPN2; Spanish: UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: USA +1050 / England -375 / Draw +450
Storylines
USA: It's another opportunity that Dave Sarachan is giving the young and up-and-coming stars of U.S. Soccer. After having faced teams like Brazil and France, the U.S. gets another shot at a big boy under the lights at Wembley.
England: Eyes will be on Thursday's Nations League match between Spain and Croatia, but this is another quality opportunity for England to prepare for the upcoming game against Croatia. Expect Wayne Rooney to see some time in this tribute match.
USA vs. England prediction
With such a young team, and despite having some European starters like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, it was always going to be tricky to win at England. The Three Lions look like the stronger team from start to finish and win.
Pick: England -375
