USA vs. England score: Three Lions sends Wayne Rooney off with comfortable win over young Americans
England scored twice in the first half in Rooney's final national team match
The United States men's national team lost its second-to-last match of calendar year on Thursday, falling 3-0 to England at Wembley Stadium in an international friendly. The Three Lions, World Cup semifinalists this summer, scored twice in a span of three minutes in the first half as the young and inexperienced visitors struggled to settle into things early on. It was a comfortable victory in Wayne Rooney's farewell match. Here's how it went down.
Dominance from the hosts
England was the much sharper team from the beginning, dominating the ball and playing with patience. The Three Lions took advantage of space down the wings to cause damage and got the first one with pure class. Jesse Lingard got the winner just 25 minutes in with this sublime strike:
Then just a couple minutes later, it was Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold who fired home a lovely second goal with a low, quick effort at the right side of the box:
The trio the fans wanted
USA fans have expressed their desire to see the midfield trio of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams time and time again. In fact, when news trickled in about the starting lineup, fans weren't afraid to let that be known.
Of course, it's important to remember that Adams just came off of two legs in the MLS playoffs with the New York Red Bulls, who are still alive in the competition and will face Atlanta United for a spot in MLS Cup 2018. It was unlikely he'd get the start with all of the recent minutes and then traveling from the states. So Will Trapp of the Columbus Crew, who were recently eliminated by the Red Bulls, got the start for the Americans.
But Adams came on in the second half and the trio saw some minutes together on the field. It's hard to take away much from what marginal minutes, but these are three guys who are top prospects and the future of the U.S. midfield. Pulisic and McKennie are killing it in Europe, and Adams figures to follow suit before long.
Goodbye, Wayne Rooney
Rooney played his final match for the English national team and nearly scored late. Now a star in MLS with D.C. United, he's the most capped player in England history with 120 appearances, and nobody has more than his 53 goals.
Breaking down the numbers
- England had 15 shots to USA's 10, with seven of them coming on frame. The U.S. only had two shots on goal. The team struggled to find a pass through the back line, hence the lack of chances on goal.
- England had 61 percent possession despite not playing with the most possession players in the middle, like Fabian Delph. England used spaced well to quickly deal with USA's pressure.
- In its last seven games, USA has one win, two draws and four losses. All are international friendlies, and the results mean little, but the form hasn't been particularly sharp.
Coaching search update
Want to know the latest when it comes to the USMNT coaching job? We have you covered here with updates on the search and specifically what's the latest with the favorite to land the job, Gregg Berhalter.
What's next?
England takes on Croatia on Sunday in a big-time Nations League match, while USA faces Italy in Belgium on Tuesday. You can see both matches on fuboTV (try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Brazil vs. Uruguay preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Argentina vs. Mexico preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Pulisic wants USMNT coach 'with a plan'
The USA is looking for the right coach to lead Pulisic and a talented young core
-
USMNT vs. England preview
The United States men's soccer team travels to Wembley for a friendly against the Three Li...
-
Live updates: USA vs. England
It's Wayne Rooney's England farewell and another test for the U.S.
-
Latest on USMNT coaching search
The search for a new USMNT manager has taken a little longer than expected