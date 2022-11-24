England manager Gareth Southgate has delivered the worst possible news to his American counterpart Gregg Berhalter, confirming that Three Lions captain and star striker Harry Kane will be available for their World Cup clash on Friday.

Kane, who needs just two goals to become his country's record men's scorer, had been the subject of some doubt after taking a blow to the foot in Monday's 6-2 win over Iran. The Tottenham forward has a history of ankle injuries and there had been initial fears that it was a problem in that area that forced him to be withdrawn for Callum Wilson. However, a scan has given Kane the all clear and he will be available to face the USMNT.

"Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night," said Southgate. "He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine."

In a squad blessed with talent across the field, Kane ranks among the few players where there is a noticeable drop in quality from him to his back up. Callum Wilson is an impressive poacher and provided an assist for Jack Grealish in their opening group game but he cannot function as a primary creator and finisher in chief quite like Kane can.

Harry Kane ENG • F • #9 2022 World Cup Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes 76

His presence will offer quite the tactical challenge for Berhalter's men. Kane's runs into midfield tend to drag center backs with him, creating lanes for the likes of Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka to attack. If the defense leave him and Tyler Adams or another American midfielder does not pick up England's No. 9 then he will have the chance to turn and pick a shot or pass from outside the box, no less intimidating a test. Iran certainly had no answer for the 2018 Golden Boot winner, who did not score but registered two assists.

Right back Kyle Walker is also available for selection a mere month and a half after undergoing groin surgery, though Kieran Trippier was so impressive in the opener that the Manchester City defender may be forced to settle for a place on the bench. Harry Maguire has also shaken off an illness that forced him off against Iran, meaning James Maddison is the only member of the England squad who is unavailable for selection.