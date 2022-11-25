The United States men's national team looked sharp on Friday, earning a 0-0 draw with England in their second group stage game at the World Cup. The Americans held firm and at times looked like the strong team en route to their second point of the tournament. It sets up a huge game with Iran on Tuesday where the U.S. need to win to advance.

But how did he and all the other Americans play? Here are our player ratings:

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner USA • GK RATING 7 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Really great save on Mason Mount late in the first half and was a sure thing with the ball in the air. Made three total saves. Showed patience with the ball at his feet to wait for the windows to pass to open up. Just a reassuring performance, cementing his spot as the No. 1 goalkeeper.

Defenders

Sergino Dest USA • D RATING 5 MINUTES PLAYED 78

Eh. He's just such a liability defensively. He did have some important clearances but didn't win a single ground duel. Poked a dangerous ball away in the box from Mason Mount in the first half. Also had a good look in attack but did not make the pass when he should have.

Walker Zimmerman USA • D RATING 5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Had a strong early block on Harry Kane but there was some sloppy passing. His late pass right to Jack Grealish could have been a big mistake. His long balls were poor and he wasn't anywhere near his best, but in truth, there was not a whole lot to worry about.

Tim Ream USA • D RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Better than Zimmerman, he did really well to apply pressure when needed, especially pushing towards the end of the box once the English infiltrated. But, like Zimmerman, he didn't have a whole lot to worry about in the end.

Antonee Robinson USA • D RATING 7.5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

A tad out of position defensively early, but did help in attack by getting forward on the counter. Improved on defense and was always attentive and quick to react. Grew as the game went on and put together a fine display in back-to-back games.

Midfielders

Tyler Adams USA • M RATING 7.5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Another good showing. Had tackles on Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. He kept the team organized, he was reliable with the ball at his feet and remains the heart and soul of this team. Without him, they'd probably have zero points.

Yunus Musah USA • M RATING 6.5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

A decent, overall outing. Did a little bit of everything, even dropping way back towards right-back when looking to give an outlet. Won both of his tackles, created a chance and was there to apply pressure. His late shove on Jack Grealish was silly though, and he would surely have liked to been more involved in attack.

Weston McKennie USA • M RATING 7.5 MINUTES PLAYED 77

Better than against Wales. He completed 90% of his passes and put himself in dangerous spots, but he missed a golden chance in the first half, skying a ball from the heart of the box. He really was the strong point of the midfield for much of the night

Forwards

Haji Wright USA • F • #19 RATING 4 MINUTES PLAYED 83

Hardly noticeable aside from an early header that he put wide. Never saw the ball fall to him in the box and his runs were predictable. He's likely headed back to the bench after this one. There just wasn't much to like.

Christian Pulisic USA • M RATING 7.5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Lazered a ball off the crossbar with a sensational shot just past the half-hour mark. It was his best opportunity of the game, but also his balls on crosses were quite stellar, despite not having others connect on them like he would have hoped.

Timothy Weah USA • F • #21 RATING 5.5 MINUTES PLAYED 83

Did not have a single shot, as he was never a threat on goal. But what he did well was move around outside the box to open up space, and he nearly assisted McKennie in the first half with a fine ball in. It would have been nice to see him go at the defense more, but the opportunity really didn't present itself.

Substitutes

Brenden Aaronson USA • M RATING 5 MINUTES PLAYED 13

Never really got into the game on the ball but did apply some solid pressure defensively

Shaq Moore USA • D • #18 RATING 4 MINUTES PLAYED 12

A liability who did not look comfortable at all. Was beaten easily and surely won't play against Iran.

Giovanni Reyna USA • M • #7 RATING N/A MINUTES PLAYED 7

Only got five touches in seven minutes. Did win a free kick but never got going.

Josh Sargent USA • F • #24 RATING N/A MINUTES PLAYED 7

Not enough time to make an impact, touching the ball twice in seven minutes as the U.S. defended.

Coach Gregg Berhalter

The U.S. outplayed England. They were more prepared, they executed better, and they really could have won that one. Now, the draw doesn't do much outside of momentum, but there are some points to build off of. Not having any suspensions for Iran game is important too. He deserves a ton of credit for this,but I would have liked a bit more aggressiveness late. RATING: 7