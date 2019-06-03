USA vs. France: FIFA U-20 World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Americans are a win away from reaching the quarterfinals
The FIFA U-20 World Cup continues on Tuesday with the round of 16 action as Tab Ramos and the United States take on talented France in Poland. France finished in first place in Group E with a perfect 3-0-0 record, beating Saudi Arabia (2-0), Panama (2-0) and Mali (3-2). The team is coached by former France national team player Bernard Diomede.
As for the U.S., after a slow start to the tournament with a loss to Ukraine (2-1), back-to-back wins against Nigeria (2-0) and Qatar (1-0) locked up the team's spot in the next round.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
U-20 World Cup: USA vs. France
- Date: Tuesday, June 4
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak Stadium
- TV channel: Universo and FS2
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
France: Lyon striker Amine Gouiri has two goals in the tournament and has made quite the impact. He's strong, quick and clinical in front of goal. Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mickael Cuisance has also been a bright spot, putting away a couple goals and playing with patience and precision in the middle. This isn't the most talented France U-20, but it's pretty darn good.
USA: Chris Richards has been quite the standout in this tournament with his big frame, ability to read passes and well-timed tackling. He anchors the back line for Ramos and played the last game after not having a lot of time to recover from an injury. He's as important as a player as there is in this side, and he'll have to be in top form for the U.S. to move on.
Prediction
The game is close late, but a France goal from Moussa Sylla is the difference.
Pick: France wins 2-1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
What to know about VAR at World Cup
This will be the first Women's World Cup to implement the video replay technology
-
Women's World Cup schedule by date
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France begins on June 7 and ends with the final on July 7
-
Complete Women's World Cup standings
Who will be crowned champions of the universe this summer in France?
-
Champions League final bracket, schedule
The Reds took home their sixth crown
-
Ballon d'Or Winner to sit out World Cup
Norway will be without its leading goal scorer from the 2015 Women's World Cup
-
Women's World Cup opening matches odds
The first game kicks off on June 7 as the hosts France take on South Korea