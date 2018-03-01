USA vs. Germany live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USWNT on TV, stream online
The USWNT plays its SheBelieves Cup opener on Thursday
The United States women's national team hits the field on Thursday in the SheBelieves Cup, taking on European power Germany in the day's second game. Jill Ellis' team plays after the opener between England and Grace.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Americans start off on the right foot, earning a tight victory with a massive performance from Alex Morgan. USA 2, Germany 1.
