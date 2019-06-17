USA vs. Guyana: Gold Cup 2019 prediction, pick, TV channel, USMNT live stream, watch online

The United States men's national team begins its Gold Cup journey on Tuesday when it takes on Guyana in the opener. The red, white and blue enter the cup with new coach Gregg Berhalter, but not with the most momentum in the world. Two friendlies before the tournament have raised doubts as to whether this team will have enough quality to win the cup in one of the most open editions in years. The U.S. lost 1-0 to Jamaica on June 5 before losing 3-0 to Venezuela. With injuries to Tyler Adams, DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks, the U.S. will be tested, but probably not in this specific game.

Gold Cup: USA vs. Guyana

Date: Tuesday, June 18



Time: 10 p.m. ET



Location: Allianz Field -- St. Paul, Minnesota



TV channel: FS1 and UniMas



Storylines

USA: What USA will show up? The one that has looked like it has lacked ideas under Berhalter as of late? Let's not forget those games haven't been with star Christian Pulisic, and Weston McKennie played in just one game. There's been a lot of experimenting, but chances are we see a strong USA side that erases some of the doubt.

Guyana: Chances are you don't know much about Guyana. They are ranked No. 177 in FIFA's rankings and and have never played in the Gold Cup. They have a bunch of guys who play non-league soccer in England and nobody on the national team has scored more than seven goals for the country. As you can imagine, from the outside, expectations aren't high.

USA vs. Guyana prediction

The U.S. finds its scoring touch and dominates an opener that really doesn't teach us anything.

Pick: USA 6, Guyana 0