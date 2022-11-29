The United States men's national team are on the brink of advancing from the group stage at the 2022 World Cup after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half against Iran. If they are to finish the job, it will be without Christian Pulsic, who came out injured at the break.

Weston McKennie delivered a fine ball to the far side of the box to Sergino Dest, who managed to head the ball across the face of goal with Pulisic finishing it for his first-ever World Cup goal. Pulisic injured himself on the play and was out for a few minutes before coming back in to give it another goal, but at half time Brenden Aaronson came on for the star attack.

The strike from the Chelsea man is a huge one though, as it's the team's second goal of the tournament and puts them provisionally into the round of 16. The U.S. have to win this game to move on as even a draw will see them crash out.

Here's the goal:

Here's how the standings look: