Eight years and it all comes down to this. Beat Iran and the United States men's national team will advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup. A loss or a tie means they will go home and this World Cup cycle will be considered a failure. Soccer is a cruel game. The international version, even more so. But we're here to soothe your nerves and break it all down. I'm Mike Goodman and welcome to Day 10 of the World Cup. Let's get to the Golazo Starting XI.

Bet on USMNT to win … despite problems at striker

For the USMNT, the biggest question remains who will start at striker. Over on the In Soccer We Trust podcast, our former USMNTers can't stop debating who is going to play in the number nine role. Josh Sargent and Haji Wright have each started a match, and for Jimmy Conrad, U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter should choose a third option to face Iran.

"Do you go with Haji Wright, do you go with Josh Sargent? Or do you go with the player who I think is probably the best at creating his own shot, and that is Jesus Ferrera. At this point, it seems like there might be some method to the madness in terms of their strikers and what they thought and how it's going to play out."

Conrad's points are reasonable, though so are the counterarguments that Charlie Davies and Heath Pearce raise. The striker issue is one that simply isn't going to go away for the United States. That said, it's also not going to be crucial to getting past Iran. The brutal truth is that whoever starts up top is going to be the weakest link tin the front six. If the U.S. reach the knockout stages, it will be because Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Tyler Adams, Weston Mckennie and Yunus Musah found a way to get break down the door and put some goals past Iran (perhaps with help from some attacking fullbacks as well).

Iran want to sit deep, absorb pressure with a low block and counterattack. Those tendencies are going to be exacerbated by the fact that a draw will most likely be enough to get Iran out of the group while the Americans need to put a win on the board. This is going to lead to a game where the USMNT can, if they so choose, pin Iran back and pepper them with lots of mediocre shots and corner kicks hoping to eventually force one or two over the line. Given that the striker situation remains so imperfect, that's probably their best chance. Your best players need to be on the ball and trying to make things happen. Try enough stuff and you can expect that eventually something comes off. That's the plan no matter who starts up top.

Group stage play will end with a bang

Before the USMNT find out their fate in Group B, Group A will be done and dusted. The Netherlands are almost certainly through while Senegal and Ecuador have a huge showdown to decide who else gets in. In a tournament with 32 teams, 27 still have their fates undecided as we enter the last group stage match. France, Brazil and Portugal are through. Qatar and Canada have been eliminated. Everybody else is alive and kicking.

