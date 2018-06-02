USA vs. Ireland live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch USMNT in friendly on TV, stream online

The U.S. is playing the first of two friendlies in Europe this month

The U.S. men's national team visits Ireland on Saturday for an international friendly just days before heading to France for another tough test.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
What's at stake?

For both teams, just a chance for young players to make an impact and impress with the hope of future call-ups and an increased role in the national team. 

Prediction

The U.S. shows some flashes and looks sharp, but the more experienced Ireland team led by Shane Long and John O'Shea get the victory. Ireland 2, USA 1. 

