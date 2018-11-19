USA vs. Italy: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch USMNT international friendly online
The Americans square off against Italy in Belgium
The United States men's national team plays its final game of 2018 on Tuesday when it goes to Belgium to battle Italy in an international friendly. The U.S. is coming off a 3-0 loss to England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday and will hope to finish the year on a positive note with a result.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
International friendly: USA vs. Italy
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 20
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Genk, Belgium
- TV channel: FS1 and UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: USA +580 / Itay -204 / Draw +280
Storylines
USA: This is USA's last game of the year and probably last with Dave Sarachan as interim manager with his contract expiring at the end of the year. This could be the last game in a while where we see a USA team with so many young players.
Italy: This team really fell off and missed out on the World Cup, but the results under Roberto Mancini have been a bit better. The team avoided relegation in the Nations League and has a ton of young talent coming up.
USA vs. Italy prediction
It's a neutral site game, so no advantage there for either. Italy is more technically sound and experienced, and they prove it.
Pick: Italy (-204)
