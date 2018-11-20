USA vs. Italy score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, full coverage of USMNT's international friendly

The United States men's national soccer team plays its final match of the calendar year in Belgium

The United States men's national team takes on Italy on Tuesday in their final match of the calendar year. It's an international friendly being played in Genk, Belgium, and it's also expected to be the final game for Dave Sarachan as interim coach of the USMNT. With Gregg Berhalter expected to take over for Sarachan before year's end, and this could be the last look in quite a while at a youth-filled American side. Sarachan has selected young, up-and-coming talents to play for the senior squad, giving them minutes to prove their worth and aid them in their development. 

The U.S. will be without injured midfielder Weston McKennie in this one. He returned to Schalke to rehab before the league season boots back up this weekend, and sources told CBS Sports his status is day-to-day. 

The U.S. will line up as follows: Ethan Horvath; Shaq Moore, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Cameron Carter-Bickers, Reggie Cannon; Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Marky Delgado; Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic.

This game will air on FS1 and UniMas  

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis.

