USA vs. Jamaica live score, Gold Cup final updates, highlights: Watch USMNT on TV, stream online
Who will be crowned the king of CONCACAF?
The U.S. men's national team goes for Gold Cup glory on Wednesday night when it faces Jamaica in the final.
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. ET
Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
TV: FS1 and Univision
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports GO
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
USA vs. Jamaica preview
The title is on the line on Wednesday night
