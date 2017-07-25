USA vs. Jamaica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT in Gold Cup final on TV, stream online

It all comes down to Wednesday night in California. The United States men's national team and surprise finalist Jamaica play in the 2017 Gold Cup final. The U.S. advanced after beating Costa Rica in the semifinals, while the Reggae Boyz shocked the region on Sunday night, upsetting pre-cup favorite Mexico.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: FS1 and Univision

Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports GO

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

USA to win - 1/2

Draw - 11/4

Jamaica to win - 7/1

Prediction

The U.S. remains undefeated under Bruce Arena, beating Jamaica with more Clint Dempsey heroics. USA 2, Jamaica 1.